2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in excellent condition and completely accident-free. This luxury sedan offers a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and style with a turbocharged 2.0L engine, smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, and a refined, tech-loaded interior. Sleek exterior styling, premium materials, and advanced safety features make this C 300 a standout choice for anyone seeking an upscale driving experience. Clean title, meticulously maintained, and ready for its next ownercontact us today to schedule a test drive! *Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

62,219 KM

$25,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

12457648

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
62,219KM
VIN 55SWF4KB4JU278139

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 278139
  • Mileage 62,219 KM

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 in excellent condition and completely accident-free. This luxury sedan offers a perfect blend of performance, comfort, and style with a turbocharged 2.0L engine, smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, and a refined, tech-loaded interior. Sleek exterior styling, premium materials, and advanced safety features make this C 300 a standout choice for anyone seeking an upscale driving experience. Clean title, meticulously maintained, and ready for its next ownercontact us today to schedule a test drive! *Vehicle is not drivable and not certified. Certification is available for $699*

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217

$25,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class