2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan a luxurious and refined AWD sedan built for Canadian roads. It delivers a comfortable balance of performance and efficiency, with fuel economy around 9.2L/100km combined (10.5 city / 7.5 highway). Well-equipped with heated front seats, sunroof, navigation, power drivers seat, leather/synthetic leather upholstery, parking sensors, rearview camera, alloy wheels, cruise control, air conditioning, and keyless entry. With elegant styling, advanced technology, and smooth driving dynamics, the C 300 4MATIC offers premium comfort and capability in one sophisticated package.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

120,736 KM

Details Description

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

12699681

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Logo_AccidentFree

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,736KM
VIN 55SWF4KB2JU264675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 264675
  • Mileage 120,736 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 4MATIC Sedan a luxurious and refined AWD sedan built for Canadian roads. It delivers a comfortable balance of performance and efficiency, with fuel economy around 9.2L/100km combined (10.5 city / 7.5 highway). Well-equipped with heated front seats, sunroof, navigation, power drivers seat, leather/synthetic leather upholstery, parking sensors, rearview camera, alloy wheels, cruise control, air conditioning, and keyless entry. With elegant styling, advanced technology, and smooth driving dynamics, the C 300 4MATIC offers premium comfort and capability in one sophisticated package.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class