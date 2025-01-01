$21,895+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC Sedan
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
C300 4MATIC Sedan
Location
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217
$21,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
131,693KM
VIN 55SWF4KB8JU250263
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 250263
- Mileage 131,693 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 is an accident-free luxury sedan that blends elegance, performance, and advanced features. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, it delivers an engaging yet efficient drive with an estimated fuel economy of about 10.5L/100km city and 7.3L/100km highway. This C 300 offers premium comfort with leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated seats, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Technology highlights include a navigation system, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system, while safety is enhanced with stability control, multiple airbags, and advanced driver assistance features. Stylish alloy wheels and LED lighting complete its sophisticated look, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a refined and reliable luxury vehicle.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
2018 Ford Explorer XLT 4WD 96,316 KM $24,495 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota Camry SE 122,373 KM $23,495 + tax & lic
2020 Toyota RAV4 LE 93,871 KM $26,495 + tax & lic
Email Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
Octane Used Cars
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
877-777-XXXX(click to show)
$21,895
+ taxes & licensing>
Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto
877-777-6217
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class