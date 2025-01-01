Menu
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 is an accident-free luxury sedan that blends elegance, performance, and advanced features. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, it delivers an engaging yet efficient drive with an estimated fuel economy of about 10.5L/100km city and 7.3L/100km highway. This C 300 offers premium comfort with leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated seats, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Technology highlights include a navigation system, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system, while safety is enhanced with stability control, multiple airbags, and advanced driver assistance features. Stylish alloy wheels and LED lighting complete its sophisticated look, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a refined and reliable luxury vehicle.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

131,693 KM

Details Description

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

12842302

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
131,693KM
VIN 55SWF4KB8JU250263

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250263
  • Mileage 131,693 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 is an accident-free luxury sedan that blends elegance, performance, and advanced features. Powered by a turbocharged 2.0L engine paired with a smooth 9-speed automatic transmission, it delivers an engaging yet efficient drive with an estimated fuel economy of about 10.5L/100km city and 7.3L/100km highway. This C 300 offers premium comfort with leather upholstery, power-adjustable heated seats, dual-zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. Technology highlights include a navigation system, rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a premium sound system, while safety is enhanced with stability control, multiple airbags, and advanced driver assistance features. Stylish alloy wheels and LED lighting complete its sophisticated look, making it a perfect choice for those seeking a refined and reliable luxury vehicle.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$21,895

+ taxes & licensing>

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class