Accident Free | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | All-Wheel Drive | Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats | Power Drivers Seat | Rear View Camera | Blind Spot Monitoring | Lane Departure Assist | Push-Button Start | Dual-Zone Climate Control | Steering Wheel Audio Controls | Bluetooth Connectivity | USB Connectivity | Fuel Economy Approx. 10.6 L/100 km City and 7.8 L/100 km Highway

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

101,155 KM

Details Description

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

13510610

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
101,155KM
VIN 55SWF4KB6JU237284

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 101,155 KM

Vehicle Description

Accident Free | Navigation | Panoramic Sunroof | All-Wheel Drive | Leather Seats | Heated Front Seats | Power Drivers Seat | Rear View Camera | Blind Spot Monitoring | Lane Departure Assist | Push-Button Start | Dual-Zone Climate Control | Steering Wheel Audio Controls | Bluetooth Connectivity | USB Connectivity | Fuel Economy Approx. 10.6 L/100 km City and 7.8 L/100 km Highway

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION

All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.

FINANCING

Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY

This Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 300 qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-XXXX

877-777-6217

$22,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class