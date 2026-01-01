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<p>Finance Price $19495 Cash Price $20995 | Accident Free | 2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan | AWD | Turbocharged | Panoramic Sunroof | Black Leather Interior | Heated Front Seats | Power Front Seats with Memory | Navigation System | Wood Grain Interior Trim | Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control | Multifunction Steering Wheel | Paddle Shifters | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Keyless Entry with Push Button Start | Blind Spot Assist | LED Headlights | Alloy Wheels | 9-Speed Automatic Transmission</p><p>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!<br>1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4<br>Call us today to book your test drive!<br><br>CERTIFICATION<br>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.<br><br>FINANCING<br>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.<br><br>WARRANTY<br>This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.<br><br>PRICE<br>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.</p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

97,225 KM

Details Description Features

$19,495

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Watch This Vehicle
14507650

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class

C 300 4MATIC Sedan

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

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Contact Seller
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$19,495

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,225KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 55SWF4KBXJU277609

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 97,225 KM

Vehicle Description

Finance Price $19495 Cash Price $20995 | Accident Free | 2018 Mercedes-Benz C 300 4MATIC Sedan | AWD | Turbocharged | Panoramic Sunroof | Black Leather Interior | Heated Front Seats | Power Front Seats with Memory | Navigation System | Wood Grain Interior Trim | Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control | Multifunction Steering Wheel | Paddle Shifters | Backup Camera | Bluetooth | Keyless Entry with Push Button Start | Blind Spot Assist | LED Headlights | Alloy Wheels | 9-Speed Automatic Transmission

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!

CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. All vehicles are subject to HST, licensing fees, and a $22 OMVIC fee.

FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.

WARRANTY
This vehicle qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.

PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced competitively, giving you the best value with a no-pressure buying experience.

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Forward Collision Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Heated Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Air Conditioned Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
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877-777-6217

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$19,495

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Mercedes-Benz C-Class