2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

86,377 KM

$43,998

+ tax & licensing
$43,998

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG C43 AMG |NAVI | CAM | PANO ROOF | BSM| 4 MATIC |

2018 Mercedes-Benz C43

AMG C43 AMG |NAVI | CAM | PANO ROOF | BSM| 4 MATIC |

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

86,377KM
Used
Vehicle Description

MERCEDES BENZ INSPECTION AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED UPON REQUEST*** AUTO, 


BLACK OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,


AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, PANO ROOF,  TRACTION CONTROL, AND MORE! ONLY  86,377KM!


CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY-FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C**

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

