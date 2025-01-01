Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Accident-Free with AMG wheels offers a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and efficiency. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine with 208 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, paired with 4MATIC AWD, it delivers a smooth yet exhilarating ride at just 7.8L/100 km on the highway. Features include a panoramic sunroof, heated power front seats, dual-zone climate control, and an 8 display, while advanced safety features like Blind Spot Assist, Collision Prevention, and a Rearview Camera provide added confidence. Contact us today for a test drive!

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

120,181 KM

$19,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

CLA250 4MATIC

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

$19,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
120,181KM
VIN WDDSJ4GB0JN532251

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 532251
  • Mileage 120,181 KM

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Accident-Free with AMG wheels offers a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and efficiency. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine with 208 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, paired with 4MATIC AWD, it delivers a smooth yet exhilarating ride at just 7.8L/100 km on the highway. Features include a panoramic sunroof, heated power front seats, dual-zone climate control, and an 8 display, while advanced safety features like Blind Spot Assist, Collision Prevention, and a Rearview Camera provide added confidence. Contact us today for a test drive!

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class