2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
CLA250 4MATIC
Location
Motorspot
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
416-272-9700
$19,895
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 532251
- Mileage 120,181 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Mercedes-Benz CLA 250 Accident-Free with AMG wheels offers a perfect blend of luxury, performance, and efficiency. Powered by a 2.0L turbocharged engine with 208 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque, paired with 4MATIC AWD, it delivers a smooth yet exhilarating ride at just 7.8L/100 km on the highway. Features include a panoramic sunroof, heated power front seats, dual-zone climate control, and an 8 display, while advanced safety features like Blind Spot Assist, Collision Prevention, and a Rearview Camera provide added confidence. Contact us today for a test drive!
Call us today to book a test drive!
Motorspot
Octane Used Cars
