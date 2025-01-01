Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

127,787 KM

Details

$21,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

12263062

2018 Mercedes-Benz GL-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Logo_AccidentFree

$21,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,787KM
VIN WDC0G4KB5JV077334

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 077334
  • Mileage 127,787 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

