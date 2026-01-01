$20,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC300 4MATIC
2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class
GLC300 4MATIC
Location
King's Auto Ltd.
2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
416-916-1514
$20,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 97,662 KM
Vehicle Description
The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC blends refined German engineering, turbocharged performance, and upscale craftsmanship into one of the most desirable luxury compact SUVs in Canada. Equipped with a Panoramic Sunroof and Mercedes legendary 4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive, this GLC delivers premium comfort, confidence in all seasons, and unmistakable road presence.Performance & Power
2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4
241 Horsepower & 273 lb-ft Torque
9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic Transmission
4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive
Dynamic Select Drive Modes
Smooth, responsive acceleration
Refined and quiet highway cruising
Premium MB-Tex / Leather Seating Surfaces
Heated Front Seats
Power Adjustable Front Seats with Memory
Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Push-Button Start
Panoramic Glass Sunroof
Power Liftgate
40/20/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats
Premium materials with signature Mercedes craftsmanship
Central Multimedia Display with Controller Interface
Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto
Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
HD Radio & USB Connectivity
Steering Wheel Mounted Controls
Rearview Backup Camera
Smart Key with Keyless Start
ATTENTION ASSIST® Driver Monitoring
Collision Prevention Assist Plus
Blind Spot Assist
Electronic Stability Program (ESP®)
Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)
Advanced Airbag Protection System
Signature Mercedes-Benz Grille with Star Emblem
LED Daytime Running Lights
Alloy Wheels
Chrome Exterior Accents
Sculpted, aerodynamic SUV styling
Strong executive-level presence
DOT Safety Inspection
Carfax Report Available
Professional Detail (Interior & Exterior)
Financing Assistance & Trade-In Options
Advertised price reflects financing offers. Cash purchases may be subject to adjusted pricing. A standard $999 administration fee and $549 safety certification & licensing fee apply. Price does not include HST.
Available now at Kings Auto Ltd
The 2018 GLC 300 4MATIC with Panoramic Sunroof offers refined luxury, turbocharged performance, and all-weather confidence a premium SUV built for comfort and class.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Safety
Exterior
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Mechanical
Additional Features
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416-916-1514