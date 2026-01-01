2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

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<h2> <strong>2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC Panoramic Roof, Turbocharged Luxury, Intelligent AWD</strong></h2><p>The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC blends refined German engineering, turbocharged performance, and upscale craftsmanship into one of the most desirable luxury compact SUVs in Canada. Equipped with a <strong>Panoramic Sunroof</strong> and Mercedes legendary <strong>4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive</strong>, this GLC delivers premium comfort, confidence in all seasons, and unmistakable road presence.</p><hr><h3> <strong>Performance & Power</strong></h3><ul><li><p>2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4</p></li><li><p>241 Horsepower & 273 lb-ft Torque</p></li><li><p>9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic Transmission</p></li><li><p>4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive</p></li><li><p>Dynamic Select Drive Modes</p></li><li><p>Smooth, responsive acceleration</p></li><li><p>Refined and quiet highway cruising</p></li></ul><hr><h3> <strong>Interior & Comfort</strong></h3><ul><li><p>Premium MB-Tex / Leather Seating Surfaces</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Power Adjustable Front Seats with Memory</p></li><li><p>Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Push-Button Start</p></li><li><p><strong>Panoramic Glass Sunroof</strong></p></li><li><p>Power Liftgate</p></li><li><p>40/20/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats</p></li><li><p>Premium materials with signature Mercedes craftsmanship</p></li></ul><hr><h3> <strong>Technology & Key Features</strong></h3><ul><li><p>Central Multimedia Display with Controller Interface</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming</p></li><li><p>HD Radio & USB Connectivity</p></li><li><p>Steering Wheel Mounted Controls</p></li><li><p>Rearview Backup Camera</p></li><li><p>Smart Key with Keyless Start</p></li></ul><hr><h3> <strong>Safety & Driver Assistance</strong></h3><ul><li><p>ATTENTION ASSIST® Driver Monitoring</p></li><li><p>Collision Prevention Assist Plus</p></li><li><p>Blind Spot Assist</p></li><li><p>Electronic Stability Program (ESP®)</p></li><li><p>Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)</p></li><li><p>Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)</p></li><li><p>Advanced Airbag Protection System</p></li></ul><hr><h3> <strong>Exterior Highlights</strong></h3><ul><li><p>Signature Mercedes-Benz Grille with Star Emblem</p></li><li><p>LED Daytime Running Lights</p></li><li><p>Alloy Wheels</p></li><li><p>Chrome Exterior Accents</p></li><li><p>Sculpted, aerodynamic SUV styling</p></li><li><p>Strong executive-level presence</p></li></ul><hr><h3> <strong>Kings Auto Elite Service Package</strong></h3><p> DOT Safety Inspection<br> Carfax Report Available<br> Professional Detail (Interior & Exterior)<br> Financing Assistance & Trade-In Options</p><hr><h3> <strong>Pricing & Disclosure</strong></h3><p>Advertised price reflects financing offers. Cash purchases may be subject to adjusted pricing. A standard $999 administration fee and $549 safety certification & licensing fee apply. Price does not include HST.</p><hr><p> <strong>Available now at Kings Auto Ltd</strong><br>The 2018 GLC 300 4MATIC with Panoramic Sunroof offers refined luxury, turbocharged performance, and all-weather confidence a premium SUV built for comfort and class.<span id=jodit-selection_marker_1770499195419_8959330933372296 data-jodit-selection_marker=start style=line-height: 0; display: none;></span></p>

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

97,662 KM

Details Description Features

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Watch This Vehicle
14458315

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class

GLC300 4MATIC

Location

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3

416-916-1514

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Contact Seller

$20,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
97,662KM
VIN WDC0G4KB6JV016056

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 97,662 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC Panoramic Roof, Turbocharged Luxury, Intelligent AWD

The 2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC 300 4MATIC blends refined German engineering, turbocharged performance, and upscale craftsmanship into one of the most desirable luxury compact SUVs in Canada. Equipped with a Panoramic Sunroof and Mercedes legendary 4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive, this GLC delivers premium comfort, confidence in all seasons, and unmistakable road presence.

Performance & Power

  • 2.0L Turbocharged Inline-4

  • 241 Horsepower & 273 lb-ft Torque

  • 9G-TRONIC 9-Speed Automatic Transmission

  • 4MATIC® All-Wheel Drive

  • Dynamic Select Drive Modes

  • Smooth, responsive acceleration

  • Refined and quiet highway cruising

Interior & Comfort

  • Premium MB-Tex / Leather Seating Surfaces

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Power Adjustable Front Seats with Memory

  • Dual-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Push-Button Start

  • Panoramic Glass Sunroof

  • Power Liftgate

  • 40/20/40 Split-Folding Rear Seats

  • Premium materials with signature Mercedes craftsmanship

Technology & Key Features

  • Central Multimedia Display with Controller Interface

  • Apple CarPlay® & Android Auto

  • Bluetooth® Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming

  • HD Radio & USB Connectivity

  • Steering Wheel Mounted Controls

  • Rearview Backup Camera

  • Smart Key with Keyless Start

Safety & Driver Assistance

  • ATTENTION ASSIST® Driver Monitoring

  • Collision Prevention Assist Plus

  • Blind Spot Assist

  • Electronic Stability Program (ESP®)

  • Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

  • Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS)

  • Advanced Airbag Protection System

Exterior Highlights

  • Signature Mercedes-Benz Grille with Star Emblem

  • LED Daytime Running Lights

  • Alloy Wheels

  • Chrome Exterior Accents

  • Sculpted, aerodynamic SUV styling

  • Strong executive-level presence

Kings Auto Elite Service Package

DOT Safety Inspection
Carfax Report Available
Professional Detail (Interior & Exterior)
Financing Assistance & Trade-In Options

Pricing & Disclosure

Advertised price reflects financing offers. Cash purchases may be subject to adjusted pricing. A standard $999 administration fee and $549 safety certification & licensing fee apply. Price does not include HST.

Available now at Kings Auto Ltd
The 2018 GLC 300 4MATIC with Panoramic Sunroof offers refined luxury, turbocharged performance, and all-weather confidence a premium SUV built for comfort and class.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Cruise Control
Immobilizer
Leather Steering Wheel
Cargo Net
Driver Information Centre
Perimeter Alarm
ashtray
Driver foot rest
Illuminated locking glove box
Full Cloth Headliner
Outside temp gauge
Front Cupholder
Air filtration
Roll-Up Cargo Cover
Carpet Floor Trim
Leatherette Door Trim Insert
Fade-to-off interior lighting
Rear cupholder
Cargo Space Lights
Delayed Accessory Power
Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats
HVAC -inc: Underseat Ducts
Valet Function
2 Seatback Storage Pockets
Front And Rear Map Lights
Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning
Redundant Digital Speedometer
3 12V DC Power Outlets
Day-Night Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Front Centre Armrest and Rear Centre Armrest w/Storage
Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins
Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors w/Driver And Passenger Illumination
Front Cigar Lighter(s)
Full Floor Console w/Covered Storage
Tracker System
Mini Overhead Console w/Storage and 3 12V DC Power Outlets
Power Fuel Flap Locking Type
Manual Anti-Whiplash w/Tilt Front Head Restraints and Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints
Seats w/Leatherette Back Material
Cargo Features -inc: Cargo Tray/Organizer
Locking Cargo Area Concealed Storage
Remote Releases -Inc: Power Cargo Access
10-Way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Cushion Extension
Interior Trim -inc: Chrome/Aluminum Interior Accents
Urethane Gear Shifter Material
Analog Appearance

Safety

First Aid Kit
Driver Knee Airbag
Side impact beams
Airbag Occupancy Sensor
Curtain 1st And 2nd Row Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Front Airbags
Dual Stage Driver And Passenger Seat-Mounted Side Airbags
Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning
PRESAFE
BabySmart Child Seat Sensor and Rear Child Safety Locks
Driver Monitoring-Alert

Exterior

Deep Tinted Glass
Chrome Grille
Body-coloured door handles
Clearcoat Paint
Perimeter/approach lights
Rear fog lamps
Chrome Side Windows Trim and Black Front Windshield Trim
Liftgate Rear Cargo Access
Galvanized Steel/Aluminum Panels
Rocker Panel Extensions and Black Wheel Well Trim
Body-Coloured Rear Bumper w/Black Rub Strip/Fascia Accent and Chrome Bumper Insert
Wheels w/Machined w/Painted Accents Accents
Body-Coloured Front Bumper w/Chrome Rub Strip/Fascia Accent
Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets
Auto On/Off Reflector Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps w/Delay-Off

Media / Nav / Comm

6 Speakers
Window grid antenna
Bluetooth wireless phone connectivity
2 LCD Monitors In The Front
Audio Theft Deterrent
Streaming Audio

Mechanical

Multi-link rear suspension w/coil springs
Gas-pressurized shock absorbers
Permanent locking hubs
150 amp alternator
Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering
Front And Rear Anti-Roll Bars
Multi-Link Front Suspension w/Coil Springs
66 L Fuel Tank
Quasi-Dual Stainless Steel Exhaust w/Chrome Tailpipe Finisher
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential
Engine Auto Stop-Start Feature
Axle ratio: 3.27
60-Amp/Hr Maintenance-Free Battery
Engine: 2.0L Turbo 4-Cylinder
Full-Time 4MATIC All-Wheel
GVWR: 2365 kgs
665.0 Kgs Maximum Payload

Additional Features

Height Adjusters and Pretensioners
Fixed Rear Window w/Fixed Interval Wiper
Heated Wiper Park and Defroster
Outboard Front Lap And Shoulder Safety Belts -inc: Rear Centre 3 Point
Refrigerated/Cooled Box Located In The Glovebox
Residual Heat Recirculation and Console Ducts
Power Folding and Turn Signal Indicator
Body-Coloured Power Heated Side Mirrors w/Driver Auto Dimming

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Buy From Home Available

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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King's Auto Ltd.

King's Auto Ltd.

2655 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1P 2S3
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$20,990

+ taxes & licensing>

King's Auto Ltd.

416-916-1514

2018 Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class