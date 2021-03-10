Menu
2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

33,328 KM

Details Description Features

$81,988

+ tax & licensing
$81,988

+ taxes & licensing

Canadian Fine Motors

647-686-7808

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

LWB | PREM PKG | INTELLIGENT PKG | BURMESTER | 360CAM | WARR

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class

LWB | PREM PKG | INTELLIGENT PKG | BURMESTER | 360CAM | WARR

Location

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$81,988

+ taxes & licensing

33,328KM
Used
  Listing ID: 6732509
  Stock #: 7993
  VIN: WDDUG8GB7JA366882

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7993
  • Mileage 33,328 KM

Vehicle Description

MERCEDES BENZ INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


BLACK OVER BLACK LEATHER INT,


A\C, CD, PM, PDL, ,AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,TILT WHEEL, BLUETOOTH , NAVIGATION SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA, TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY 33,328 KM!


** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS


** nCERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
MEMORY SEAT
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Sunroof/Moonroof
Rear Window Defroster
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Automatic Headlight
Leather Steering Wheels

Canadian Fine Motors

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

