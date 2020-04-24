2018 Nissan Maxima

Safety Security System

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

ABS Brakes

ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL

Dual front impact airbags

Occupant sensing airbag

Dual front side impact airbags

Overhead airbag Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Passenger Seat

Power door mirrors Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel

Telescoping Steering Wheel

Heated Steering Wheel

Illuminated Entry

Front dual zone A/C Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer

CD Player

Trip Computer

Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls Convenience Block Heater

Remote Keyless Entry

Overhead Console

Driver Vanity Mirror

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Outside Temperature Display

Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats

Variably intermittent wipers

Automatic temperature control

Delay-off headlights Seating HEATED FRONT SEATS

Power Driver Seat

Front Bucket Seats

Split Folding Rear Seat Windows Rear Window Defroster Exterior Low Tire Pressure Warning

Front fog lights

Additional Features Navigation System

SPEED CONTROL

Panic Alarm

Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror

rear reading lights

Heated Door Mirrors

Front Reading Lights

Driver Door Bin

Passenger door bin

Radio data system

Sport steering wheel

Turn signal indicator mirrors

Anti-whiplash front head restraints

Front Anti-Roll Bar

Rear Anti-Roll Bar

Speed-Sensing Steering

Four wheel independent suspension

Bumpers: body-colour

Speed-Sensitive Wipers

Garage door transmitter: HomeLink

AM/FM radio: SiriusXM

Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio w/NissanConnect Navigation

