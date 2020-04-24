Menu
2018 Nissan Maxima

2018 Nissan Maxima

Toronto Auto Group

2380 LAWRENCE AVE E, Scarborough, ON M1P 2R5

877-834-7371

$27,777

+ taxes & licensing

  • 58,156KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4916988
  • Stock #: PW1273RN
  • VIN: 1N4AA6AP0JC363694
Exterior Colour
Pearl White
Interior Colour
Charcoal
Body Style
Sedan
Doors
4-door

Rates as Low As **3.99% o.a.c. Any Credit Approved! ** Please note, all 2017,2018, 2019, 2020 model year are previous daily rental **

Safety
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • ABS Brakes
  • ELECTRONIC STABILITY CONTROL
  • Dual front impact airbags
  • Occupant sensing airbag
  • Dual front side impact airbags
  • Overhead airbag
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Passenger Seat
  • Power door mirrors
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Telescoping Steering Wheel
  • Heated Steering Wheel
  • Illuminated Entry
  • Front dual zone A/C
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
  • CD Player
  • Trip Computer
  • Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls
Convenience
  • Block Heater
  • Remote Keyless Entry
  • Overhead Console
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Outside Temperature Display
  • Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats
  • Variably intermittent wipers
  • Automatic temperature control
  • Delay-off headlights
Seating
  • HEATED FRONT SEATS
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Front Bucket Seats
  • Split Folding Rear Seat
Windows
  • Rear Window Defroster
Exterior
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
  • Front fog lights
Additional Features
  • Navigation System
  • SPEED CONTROL
  • Panic Alarm
  • Auto-Dimming Rear-View Mirror
  • rear reading lights
  • Heated Door Mirrors
  • Front Reading Lights
  • Driver Door Bin
  • Passenger door bin
  • Radio data system
  • Sport steering wheel
  • Turn signal indicator mirrors
  • Anti-whiplash front head restraints
  • Front Anti-Roll Bar
  • Rear Anti-Roll Bar
  • Speed-Sensing Steering
  • Four wheel independent suspension
  • Bumpers: body-colour
  • Speed-Sensitive Wipers
  • Garage door transmitter: HomeLink
  • AM/FM radio: SiriusXM
  • Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio w/NissanConnect Navigation

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

