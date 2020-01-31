Recent Arrival!



2018 Nissan Murano SV AWD | Leather | Sunroof | Navigation White 4D Sport Utility 3.5L 6-Cylinder DOHC 24V CVT with Xtronic



No Accidents, MARKET VALUE PRICING!, Balance Of Factory Warranty, Former Daily Rental, CVT with Xtronic, AWD, 4.677 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-colour, CD player, Child-Seat-Sensing Airbag, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Full Tank of Fuel & Floor Mats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Liftgate, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM/CD Audio w/NissanConnect Navigation, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack: rails only, Security system, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers.





All of our used vehicles are inspected front to back, reconditioned and have a No Charge Carproofs attached for your peace of mind. We stand behind our work and product.



Serving the community for over 90 Years as a GM Dealer.



Reviews:

* Most owners enjoy the Muranos upscale styling, upscale cabin, feature content bang for the buck and solid, comfortable, and confident ride. Feature content favourites include the Bose stereo system and panoramic sunroof. Many say they appreciate the added traction of the Muranos fully automatic AWD system in inclement weather, too. By and large, Murano seems to have satisfied the needs of many shoppers after an upscale crossover driving experience at a reasonable price. Source: autoTRADER.ca

