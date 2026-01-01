$13,950+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech
2018 Nissan Pathfinder
SV Tech
Location
Ontario Cars
440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
647-219-0000
$13,950
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 7
- Mileage 166,522 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD – Excellent Condition!
📞 Call Anytime: 647-219-0000
No Money? No Problem! Pay Monthly – Everyone Approved!
🏢 ONTARIO CARS 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON M1K 2A8
🚗 Tested, Certified & Ready to Drive! ✅ Lowest Price on the Market ✅ 3-Year Warranty Available ✅ Runs and drives excellent – Priced to Sell Fast!Key Features:
Automatic Xtronic CVT Transmission
Intelligent 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)
Powerful 3.5L V6 Engine
7-Passenger Seating
Third-Row Seating
Alloy Wheels
Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control
Front & Rear Air Conditioning
Heated Front Seats
Heated Steering Wheel
Remote Engine Start
Intelligent Key with Push Button Start
Keyless Entry
Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming
Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Compatible
AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, USB & AUX Input
Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls
Rearview Camera
Rear Parking Sensors
Power Driver Seat
Power Windows, Door Locks & Heated Power Mirrors
Rear Privacy Glass
Roof Rails
Fog Lights
Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain Airbags
ABS Brakes
Vehicle Dynamic Control & Traction Control
Split Folding Second & Third Row Seats
✔ 14 Years in Business ✔ 60% of Our Customers Are Repeat Buyers or Referrals ✔ Every Vehicle Is Fully Tested & Professionally Inspected ✔ Free Vehicle History Report with Every Purchase
🌐 Website: theontariocars.com 👍 Facebook: facebook.com/ontariocar
📋 Note: HST & Licensing Extra. All Other Fees Included.
Vehicle Features
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Interior
Exterior
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647-219-0000