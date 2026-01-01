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<div class=sc-gnNeQZ bgwbCy><section class=sc-jNHotu bpWcsF><div class=sc-jRQzZg sc-dkYRWv sc-hRIYVV cnPcGz kGpxiv iNbNfr><p><strong>2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD – Excellent Condition!</strong></p><p>📞 <strong>Call Anytime:</strong> <strong>647-219-0000</strong></p><p><strong>No Money? No Problem!</strong> Pay Monthly – <strong>Everyone Approved!</strong></p><p>🏢 <strong>ONTARIO CARS</strong> 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON M1K 2A8</p><p>🚗 <strong>Tested, Certified & Ready to Drive!</strong> ✅ Lowest Price on the Market ✅ <strong>3-Year Warranty Available</strong> ✅ Runs and drives excellent – Priced to Sell Fast!</p><h3>Key Features:</h3><ul><li><p>Automatic Xtronic CVT Transmission</p></li><li><p>Intelligent 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)</p></li><li><p>Powerful 3.5L V6 Engine</p></li><li><p>7-Passenger Seating</p></li><li><p>Third-Row Seating</p></li><li><p>Alloy Wheels</p></li><li><p>Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control</p></li><li><p>Front & Rear Air Conditioning</p></li><li><p>Heated Front Seats</p></li><li><p>Heated Steering Wheel</p></li><li><p>Remote Engine Start</p></li><li><p>Intelligent Key with Push Button Start</p></li><li><p>Keyless Entry</p></li><li><p>Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming</p></li><li><p>Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Compatible</p></li><li><p>AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, USB & AUX Input</p></li><li><p>Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls</p></li><li><p>Rearview Camera</p></li><li><p>Rear Parking Sensors</p></li><li><p>Power Driver Seat</p></li><li><p>Power Windows, Door Locks & Heated Power Mirrors</p></li><li><p>Rear Privacy Glass</p></li><li><p>Roof Rails</p></li><li><p>Fog Lights</p></li><li><p>Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain Airbags</p></li><li><p>ABS Brakes</p></li><li><p>Vehicle Dynamic Control & Traction Control</p></li><li><p>Split Folding Second & Third Row Seats</p></li></ul><h3>Why Buy From ONTARIO CARS?</h3><p>✔ 14 Years in Business ✔ 60% of Our Customers Are Repeat Buyers or Referrals ✔ Every Vehicle Is Fully Tested & Professionally Inspected ✔ Free Vehicle History Report with Every Purchase</p><p>🌐 <strong>Website:</strong> <a href=http://theontariocars.com/ rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>theontariocars.com</a> 👍 <strong>Facebook:</strong> <a href=http://facebook.com/ontariocar rel=noopener noreferrer nofollow>facebook.com/ontariocar</a></p><p><strong>📋 Note:</strong> HST & Licensing Extra. All Other Fees Included.</p></div></section></div><section class=sc-jNHotu bpWcsF><div class=sc-bRcaNT ZUhja><section class=sc-ihIJWi iqFZpx data-testid=details-view-grid-section-highlights><div class=sc-jRQzZg sc-dJkawT sc-kfPrBu sc-jefFsb cnPcGz npQoS fDzwyM ffmNou><div class=sc-jRQzZg sc-dJkawT sc-kfPrBu cnPcGz npQoS fDzwyM> </div></div></section></div></section>

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

166,522 KM

Details Description Features

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech

Watch This Vehicle
14403949

2018 Nissan Pathfinder

SV Tech

Location

Ontario Cars

440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8

647-219-0000

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Contact Seller

$13,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
166,522KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5N1DR2MM9JC606375

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 166,522 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Nissan Pathfinder SV 4WD – Excellent Condition!

📞 Call Anytime: 647-219-0000

No Money? No Problem! Pay Monthly – Everyone Approved!

🏢 ONTARIO CARS 440 Kennedy Road, Toronto, ON M1K 2A8

🚗 Tested, Certified & Ready to Drive! ✅ Lowest Price on the Market ✅ 3-Year Warranty Available ✅ Runs and drives excellent – Priced to Sell Fast!

Key Features:

  • Automatic Xtronic CVT Transmission

  • Intelligent 4-Wheel Drive (4WD)

  • Powerful 3.5L V6 Engine

  • 7-Passenger Seating

  • Third-Row Seating

  • Alloy Wheels

  • Tri-Zone Automatic Climate Control

  • Front & Rear Air Conditioning

  • Heated Front Seats

  • Heated Steering Wheel

  • Remote Engine Start

  • Intelligent Key with Push Button Start

  • Keyless Entry

  • Bluetooth Hands-Free Calling & Audio Streaming

  • Apple CarPlay / Android Auto Compatible

  • AM/FM Stereo, CD Player, USB & AUX Input

  • Steering Wheel Audio & Cruise Controls

  • Rearview Camera

  • Rear Parking Sensors

  • Power Driver Seat

  • Power Windows, Door Locks & Heated Power Mirrors

  • Rear Privacy Glass

  • Roof Rails

  • Fog Lights

  • Driver, Passenger, Side & Curtain Airbags

  • ABS Brakes

  • Vehicle Dynamic Control & Traction Control

  • Split Folding Second & Third Row Seats

Why Buy From ONTARIO CARS?

✔ 14 Years in Business ✔ 60% of Our Customers Are Repeat Buyers or Referrals ✔ Every Vehicle Is Fully Tested & Professionally Inspected ✔ Free Vehicle History Report with Every Purchase

🌐 Website: theontariocars.com 👍 Facebook: facebook.com/ontariocar

📋 Note: HST & Licensing Extra. All Other Fees Included.

 

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start

Exterior

Heated Mirrors
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
3rd Row Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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440 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 2A8
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$13,950

+ taxes & licensing>

Ontario Cars

647-219-0000

2018 Nissan Pathfinder