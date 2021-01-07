Menu
2018 Nissan Qashqai

67,510 KM

$18,990

+ tax & licensing
$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

2018 Nissan Qashqai

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL

2018 Nissan Qashqai

SL

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$18,990

+ taxes & licensing

67,510KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6501492
  • Stock #: 849
  • VIN: JN1BJ1CR8JW255518

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour GR
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 67,510 KM

Vehicle Description

 

AWD, Navigation, Leather, Sunroof, Safety Shield, Remote Starter, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Climate Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), USB, Auxiliary 12v Outlet, Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, CD Changer, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Key-less Entry, Digital Clock,  Front Wheel Drive, Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release, Certified and E-Tested. There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST and licensing. Please call us at 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to book a test drive at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough, Ontario, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us at www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Power Seats
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Daytime Running Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Heated Steering Wheel
Cargo shade
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Remote Engine Start
Push Button Start
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Leather Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)
Warranty Included
Leather Steering Wheel
Engine Immobilizer
Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Navigation System
Back-Up Camera
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Keyless Start
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Blind Spot Monitor
Cross-Traffic Alert
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Email Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

