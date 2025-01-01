Menu
The 2018 Nissan Rogue AWD SV is an accident-free SUV with excellent service records, offering reliability and versatility for Canadian driving. Its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth ride with an estimated 9.0 L/100 km city and 7.0 L/100 km highway. Equipped with safety features like Nissans Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, it ensures peace of mind on the road. Inside, enjoy a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat. With stylish 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a spacious interior, the Rogue AWD SV is the perfect combination of comfort, safety, and performance.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Nissan Rogue

116,986 KM

$14,995

+ tax & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

12347139

2018 Nissan Rogue

SV AWD

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
116,986KM
VIN 5N1AT2MV7JC707511

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # JC707511
  • Mileage 116,986 KM

The 2018 Nissan Rogue AWD SV is an accident-free SUV with excellent service records, offering reliability and versatility for Canadian driving. Its 2.5L 4-cylinder engine delivers a smooth ride with an estimated 9.0 L/100 km city and 7.0 L/100 km highway. Equipped with safety features like Nissans Intelligent Emergency Braking, Blind Spot Warning, and Rear Cross Traffic Alert, it ensures peace of mind on the road. Inside, enjoy a 7-inch touchscreen, Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth, a rearview camera, heated front seats, and a power-adjustable drivers seat. With stylish 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlights, and a spacious interior, the Rogue AWD SV is the perfect combination of comfort, safety, and performance.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
877-777-6217

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Nissan Rogue