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<HEAD></HEAD> <BODY> <P>White 2018 Nissan Rogue SL Model - All Wheel Drive SUV - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - Factory Navigation - 360 View including a Back-Up Camera - Full Panoramic Sunroof - 2.5L 4 Cylinder - 19 Inch Premium Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats - Heated Steering - Factory Remote Start - Blind Spot Monitoring - Adaptive Cruise Control - Lane Assist - Premium Bose Stereo System - Well Maintained - Clean Carfax</P> <P>All Credit Accepted, Low Payment options Available.<BR>Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available, Additional charges Apply.<BR>All Trades Welcome!</P></BODY>

2018 Nissan Rogue

172,305 KM

Details Description Features

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD - Apple Carplay - Leather - Clean Carfax

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14211914

2018 Nissan Rogue

SL AWD - Apple Carplay - Leather - Clean Carfax

Location

Auto Select

2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8

416-699-2275

Contact Seller

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
172,305KM
Other / Unsure Condition
VIN JN8AT2MV3JW343000

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 1NWRFL1
  • Mileage 172,305 KM

Vehicle Description



White 2018 Nissan Rogue SL Model - All Wheel Drive SUV - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - Factory Navigation - 360 View including a Back-Up Camera - Full Panoramic Sunroof - 2.5L 4 Cylinder - 19 Inch Premium Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats - Heated Steering - Factory Remote Start - Blind Spot Monitoring - Adaptive Cruise Control - Lane Assist - Premium Bose Stereo System - Well Maintained - Clean Carfax


All Credit Accepted, Low Payment options Available.
Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available, Additional charges Apply.
All Trades Welcome!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player
Navigation System

Additional Features

AWD
Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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Used 2018 Nissan Rogue SL AWD - Apple Carplay - Leather - Clean Carfax for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Nissan Rogue SL AWD - Apple Carplay - Leather - Clean Carfax 172,305 KM $15,990 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
Local Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
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416-699-2275

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$15,990

+ taxes & licensing>

Auto Select

416-699-2275

2018 Nissan Rogue