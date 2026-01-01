$15,990+ taxes & licensing
2018 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD - Apple Carplay - Leather - Clean Carfax
2018 Nissan Rogue
SL AWD - Apple Carplay - Leather - Clean Carfax
Location
Auto Select
2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
416-699-2275
$15,990
+ taxes & licensing
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Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 1NWRFL1
- Mileage 172,305 KM
Vehicle Description
White 2018 Nissan Rogue SL Model - All Wheel Drive SUV - Apple Carplay - Android Auto - Factory Navigation - 360 View including a Back-Up Camera - Full Panoramic Sunroof - 2.5L 4 Cylinder - 19 Inch Premium Alloy Wheels - Heated Seats - Heated Steering - Factory Remote Start - Blind Spot Monitoring - Adaptive Cruise Control - Lane Assist - Premium Bose Stereo System - Well Maintained - Clean Carfax
All Credit Accepted, Low Payment options Available.
Financing & Extended Warranty Options Available, Additional charges Apply.
All Trades Welcome!
Vehicle Features
Safety
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Interior
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Media / Nav / Comm
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416-699-2275