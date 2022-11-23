Menu
2018 Nissan Rogue

50,729 KM

Details Description Features

$21,999

+ tax & licensing
$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

2018 Nissan Rogue

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$21,999

+ taxes & licensing

50,729KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9419884
  • VIN: 5N1AT2MV9JC845969

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,729 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST IN
ARRIVING SOON!!! 
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS 

AWD 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert

11Motors

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

