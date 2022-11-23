$21,999+ tax & licensing
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
11Motors
905-587-0911
2018 Nissan Rogue
2018 Nissan Rogue
Location
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
905-587-0911
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$21,999
+ taxes & licensing
50,729KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9419884
- VIN: 5N1AT2MV9JC845969
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 50,729 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST IN
ARRIVING SOON!!!
CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS
AWD
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Bluetooth Connection
Cross-Traffic Alert
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
11Motors
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4