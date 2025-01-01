Menu
<p>500 extra for safety </p>

2018 Porsche Macan

158,668 KM

$22,995

+ tax & licensing
12087838

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Used
158,668KM
Good Condition
VIN WP1AB2A50JLB32551

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 158,668 KM

500 extra for safety 

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Heated Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Apple CarPlay
Wireless Charger

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Cooled Seats
Air Conditioned Seats

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player
Bluetooth

Proximity Key
Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

