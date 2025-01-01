Menu
<p>wonderful drive very nice car</p>

2018 Porsche Macan

158,000 KM

$24,495

2018 Porsche Macan

12267469

2018 Porsche Macan

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
158,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN WP1AB2A50JLB32551

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 158,000 KM

wonderful drive very nice car

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Sunroof / Moonroof

CD Player

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
$24,495

+ taxes & licensing

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2018 Porsche Macan