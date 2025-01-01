$22,990+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500
Outdoorsman 4x4 Diesel Leather / Apple Carplay!
Location
The Cars Factory
563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, ON M1K 2B1
416-886-2323
Certified
$22,990
+ taxes & licensing
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Diesel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 153,038 KM
Vehicle Description
🔥 FOR SALE: 2018 RAM 1500 OUTDOORSMAN 4X4 – ONE OWNER, NO ACCIDENTS, FULLY LOADED! 🔥
Get ready to elevate your driving experience with this 2018 RAM 1500 Outdoorsman 4X4! Perfectly combining rugged off-road power and luxury features, this truck is built to impress. Whether you’re hauling gear, navigating tough terrain, or just cruising in style, this RAM has you covered!
KEY FEATURES:
- 1 OWNER | NO ACCIDENTS – Clean Carfax for peace of mind
- 4WD – Tackle any road or trail with ease
- LEATHER INTERIOR – Premium, comfortable seats that are perfect for long drives
- HEATED SEATS – Stay warm even on the coldest mornings
- BACKUP CAMERA – Always park and reverse with confidence
- NAVIGATION SYSTEM – Get to your destination with ease, every time
- APPLE CARPLAY – Seamless smartphone integration for music, maps, and more
- PARKING SENSORS – Safety and convenience while maneuvering in tight spaces
- TOW HITCH – Ready to haul your trailer, boat, or toys with ease
- LOW MILES – Reliable, low-maintenance, and built to last
This RAM 1500 Outdoorsman is the perfect blend of workhorse and luxury, offering incredible utility while keeping you comfortable on every ride. Whether you’re heading off-road or on a road trip, it’s ready for whatever comes next.
Don’t let this gem slip away! Schedule your test drive today and experience the power, comfort, and features that make this RAM 1500 a standout!
Welcome to The Cars Factory!
We operate by appointment and are located at: 563 Kennedy Rd., Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.
CERTIFICATION
Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by The Cars Factory! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $899. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
FINANCING
Experience hassle-free financing tailored to your needs. Whether you have no credit, are new to the country, or have a history of bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance and credit experts specialize in securing approvals. Bad credit is often sufficient. Seize the opportunity to get approved and start rebuilding your credit today. Please note that financing deals are subject to an administrative fee. Benefit from on-the-spot financing and enjoy instant approvals for a seamless process.
WARRANTY
Extend your peace of mind with an eligible extended warranty for this vehicle. Explore customizable coverage options for added assurance. Consult with our team to select the ideal plan for your needs.
PRICE
At The Cars Factory, transparency is our policy. We offer no-haggle pricing, ensuring everyone receives the best price from the start. Constant market monitoring allows you to buy with confidence, knowing you're getting a great deal.
Discover The Cars Factory Difference
Where quality, transparency, and customer satisfaction converge.
