2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 57 Box *Ltd Avail*, accident-free with 137,451 km, is a powerful and stylish full-size pickup built to perform. Featuring a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, 4x4 capability, and a bold Sport appearance package, it delivers both muscle and a refined driving experience. This Crew Cab offers plenty of space and comfort, along with features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, backup camera, remote start, heated seats and steering wheel, power-adjustable drivers seat, and premium wheels. With a clean history and great condition, this Ram 1500 is a dependable and eye-catching truck ready for work or play.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 RAM 1500

137,451 KM

$26,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab SWB 4WD

12431353

2018 RAM 1500

Sport Crew Cab SWB 4WD

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_AccidentFree

$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
137,451KM
VIN 1C6RR7MT3JS250520

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 250520
  • Mileage 137,451 KM

2018 Ram 1500 Sport 4x4 Crew Cab 5'7" Box *Ltd Avail*, accident-free with 137,451 km, is a powerful and stylish full-size pickup built to perform. Featuring a 5.7L HEMI V8 engine, 4x4 capability, and a bold Sport appearance package, it delivers both muscle and a refined driving experience. This Crew Cab offers plenty of space and comfort, along with features like a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth, navigation, backup camera, remote start, heated seats and steering wheel, power-adjustable drivers seat, and premium wheels. With a clean history and great condition, this Ram 1500 is a dependable and eye-catching truck ready for work or play.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
$26,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 RAM 1500