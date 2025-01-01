2018 Subaru Forester

$10,950+ taxes & licensing
Location
Motor World
6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7
416-287-3241
$10,950
+ taxes & licensing
Used
183,000KM
VIN JF2SJEBC1JH480497
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Mileage 183,000 KM
Vehicle Description
Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.
