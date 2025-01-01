Menu
<p>Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \NO AUCTION PURCHASES\. PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DONT LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.</p>

2018 Subaru Forester

183,000 KM

$10,950

+ taxes & licensing
Motor World

6143 Kingston Road, Scarborough, ON M1C 1K7

416-287-3241

Used
183,000KM
VIN JF2SJEBC1JH480497

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 183,000 KM

Motor World is a proud member of U.C.D.A. and O.M.V.I.C. for over 30 years. In the same location for more than 30 years. ALL our inventory are trade ins at NEW CAR DEALERS \"NO AUCTION PURCHASES\". PLEASE CALL FOR APPOINTMENT BEFORE COMING,AT THESE PRICES THEY DON'T LAST LONG. Safety is Included. NO EXTRA FOR SAFETY.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

