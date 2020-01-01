Menu
2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

2018 Toyota C-HR

XLE

Location

Scarborough Nissan

1941 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M4

1-866-980-3375

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 16,077KM
  • Used
  • Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 4402533
  • Stock #: Y20060A
  • VIN: NMTKHMBX3JR063965
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Black
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Yes, you read it right. Only 16,077 km. Just trade in from the original owner, free of accident verified by Carfax report. This 2018 C-HR XLE is well equipped with 17 inch alloy wheels. LED Daytime Running Lights. Rear view monitor. CVT automatic transmission. Air conditioning. Driver Seat with Power 2-Way Lumbar Support. Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel. Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob. Heated Front Sport Seats. Apple Carplay. Entune 3.0 Audio with 6 speakers. USB Input Port, Auxiliary Input Jack, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone Connectivity. Wireless Audio Streaming, Phone Book Access. Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filter & Rear Seat Heater Ducts, Electrochromic Rear View Mirror. Power Windows & Auto Door Locks. Lane departure alert with steering assist. Pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. Dynamic radar cruise control. Automatic high beams. ABS braking. 10 Airbags and more...It has the remaining Toyota Canada Warranty of 36/100,000 km and Powertrain Warranty of 60/100,000 km. (both warranties are which ever comes first).



Scarborough Nissan invites you to come to check out and test drive this 2018 C-HR XLE in person. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory for more selection. Safety Certified included. Price + HST and Licensing.
Safety
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
Power Options
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Tachometer
Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive
Additional Features
  • CVT

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Scarborough Nissan

Scarborough Nissan

1941 Eglinton Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1L 2M4

