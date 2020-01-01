2018 Toyota C-HR

Yes, you read it right. Only 16,077 km. Just trade in from the original owner, free of accident verified by Carfax report. This 2018 C-HR XLE is well equipped with 17 inch alloy wheels. LED Daytime Running Lights. Rear view monitor. CVT automatic transmission. Air conditioning. Driver Seat with Power 2-Way Lumbar Support. Leather-Wrapped Steering Wheel. Leather-Wrapped Shift Knob. Heated Front Sport Seats. Apple Carplay. Entune 3.0 Audio with 6 speakers. USB Input Port, Auxiliary Input Jack, Bluetooth® Hands-Free Phone Connectivity. Wireless Audio Streaming, Phone Book Access. Dual Zone Automatic Climate Control with Air Filter & Rear Seat Heater Ducts, Electrochromic Rear View Mirror. Power Windows & Auto Door Locks. Lane departure alert with steering assist. Pre-collision system with pedestrian detection. Dynamic radar cruise control. Automatic high beams. ABS braking. 10 Airbags and more...It has the remaining Toyota Canada Warranty of 36/100,000 km and Powertrain Warranty of 60/100,000 km. (both warranties are which ever comes first).







Scarborough Nissan invites you to come to check out and test drive this 2018 C-HR XLE in person. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory for more selection. Safety Certified included. Price + HST and Licensing.

Safety Traction Control

ABS Brakes Power Options Power Windows

Power Steering Comfort Air Conditioning Media / Nav / Comm Tachometer Powertrain Front Wheel Drive Additional Features CVT

