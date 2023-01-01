Menu
2018 Toyota Camry

67,632 KM

Details Features

$31,895

+ tax & licensing
$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XLE V6

2018 Toyota Camry

XLE V6

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$31,895

+ taxes & licensing

67,632KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10229402
  • Stock #: 502171
  • VIN: 4T1BZ1HK4JU502171

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 502171
  • Mileage 67,632 KM

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

