$31,895+ tax & licensing
$31,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Used Cars
877-777-6217
2018 Toyota Camry
XLE V6
Location
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
67,632KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10229402
- Stock #: 502171
- VIN: 4T1BZ1HK4JU502171
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 67,632 KM
Vehicle Features
Power Options
Power Windows
Interior
Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS
Safety
Child Safety Locks
Convenience
Telescopic Steering Wheel
Additional Features
Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4