<p data-start=0 data-end=666><span><b><font color=#000000>2018 Toyota Camry LE a comfortable, fuel-efficient, and highly reliable midsize sedan perfect for daily commuting and family use. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, it offers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy, rated at approximately 8.1 L/100 km city and 5.7 L/100 km highway. The LE trim includes heated front seats, power drivers seat, keyless entry, backup camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. With its spacious interior, refined ride quality, and Toyotas long-lasting durability, the 2018 Camry LE is a dependable choice for anyone seeking comfort and value.</font></b></span></p><p data-start=668 data-end=790><font color=#000000><span>Available Now at Octane Used Cars!</span><br data-start=702 data-end=705><span> 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span><br data-start=749 data-end=752><span> Call us today to book your test drive!</span></font></p><hr data-start=792 data-end=795><h3 data-start=797 data-end=816><span><b><font color=#000000><br></font></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=797 data-end=816><span><b><font color=#000000>CERTIFICATION</font></b></span></h3><p data-start=817 data-end=1163><span><font color=#000000>All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1165 data-end=1168><h3 data-start=1170 data-end=1185><span><b><font color=#000000><br></font></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1170 data-end=1185><span><b><font color=#000000>FINANCING</font></b></span></h3><p data-start=1186 data-end=1355><span><font color=#000000>Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1357 data-end=1360><h3 data-start=1362 data-end=1376><span><b><font color=#000000><br></font></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1362 data-end=1376><span><b><font color=#000000>WARRANTY</font></b></span></h3><p data-start=1377 data-end=1480><span><font color=#000000>This Camry LE qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.</font></span></p><hr data-start=1482 data-end=1485><h3 data-start=1487 data-end=1498><span><b><font color=#000000><br></font></b></span></h3><h3 data-start=1487 data-end=1498><span><b><font color=#000000>PRICE</font></b></span></h3><p><span><font color=#000000> </font></span></p><p data-start=1499 data-end=1694><span><font color=#000000>At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience</font></span></p>

2018 Toyota Camry

127,872 KM

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry

LE

13192022

2018 Toyota Camry

LE

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_OneOwner

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
127,872KM
VIN 4T1B11HK4JU518443

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 127,872 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

$18,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Toyota Camry