Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 127,872 KM
Vehicle Description
2018 Toyota Camry LE a comfortable, fuel-efficient, and highly reliable midsize sedan perfect for daily commuting and family use. Powered by a 2.5L 4-cylinder engine paired with an automatic transmission, it offers smooth performance and excellent fuel economy, rated at approximately 8.1 L/100 km city and 5.7 L/100 km highway. The LE trim includes heated front seats, power drivers seat, keyless entry, backup camera, and a touchscreen infotainment system with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. With its spacious interior, refined ride quality, and Toyotas long-lasting durability, the 2018 Camry LE is a dependable choice for anyone seeking comfort and value.
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Instant approvals available with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This Camry LE qualifies for extended warranty options. Our team can help you choose the right coverage.
PRICE
At Octane Used Cars, we offer fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, giving you the best deal with a no-pressure buying experience
