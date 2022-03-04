$CALL+ tax & licensing
416-699-2275
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE ONLY 45K! **TECHNOLOGY PKG**PAN-SUNROOF**CLEAN CP*
Location
Auto Select
2115 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Z8
$CALL
- Listing ID: 8576558
- Stock #: 1TCVE31X
- VIN: 4T1B61HK3JU036452
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 45,881 KM
Vehicle Description
***BLACK ON RED XSE TOYOTA CAMRY*** This 2018 Toyota Camry XSE Sport Pkg with only 45,881 Kilometres just came in, has been babied, and is GREAT CONDITION inside and out. HOT colour combination of Jet Black with Coral Red Dakota Leather Interior: Premium upgrades on the XSE Camry include Black-Top Panoramic Sunroof, Black Trim Moldings, a Black Spoiler, and Sport Grille.....This Technology Pkg on this CLEAN XSE Camry includes a Back-up Camera, WIRELESS CHARGING, Comfort Push Start, Blind Spot Monitoring, Lane Assist, Frontal Collision Warning, Heated Seats, Cruise Control, and Bluetooth.....Also includes Smart Device Integration, Carplay with Navigation Option through Apple CarPlay and Android Auto!
This Automatic 4 door sedan is immaculate.....interior is SPOTLESS and like none other on the road.....Sharp look with New Body Style Dynamic Hood, Sport Bumpers, 19 Inch Premium Wheel Pkg and Xenon Lights Pkg! The 2.5 Litre 4 Cylinder Engine has plenty of power and is fuel efficient. Cruise Control, USB, Power Seats, Paddle Shifters, and Keyless Entry all included.......This Full-Size 4 Door Sedan has been VERY WELL Maintained with all services up to date......Also this Camry comes with a CLEAN Carproof report with no accidents!!!
Your dreams can be become a reality as we arrange all financing in house, your payments could be as low as $280 Bi-Weekly (over 84 months at 5.9% o.a.c.) with only $3000 Down! We finance all credit types.
This Black on Red 2018 Toyota Camry XSE with only 45K is Priced to Sell and surely will not last long.......for more information on this vehicle and other new arrivals, feel free to visit our website: WWW.AUTOSELECTTORONTO.COM
You don't need perfect credit to get a vehicle loan at Auto Select. If you have experienced some of life's challenges and your credit has been damaged or if you have no credit at all we can still get you approved! Call today to make an appointment with one of our Finance specialists: 416-699-2275.
As per OMVIC regulations we must state this on all of our vehicles when certification is charged extra: ''Vehicle is not drivable, not certified, and not e-tested. Certification is Available For $399.''
Vehicle Features
