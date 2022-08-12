$30,995+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota Camry
XSE
Location
Mads Auto Sales
1225 Kennedy Rd Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$30,995
- Listing ID: 8974090
- VIN: 4T1B61HK3JU564105
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 100,550 KM
Vehicle Description
JUST LANDED! MORE PHOTOS COMING!
2018 TOYOTA CAMRY XSE / GREAT CONDITION / NO ACCIDENTS / BEAUTIFUL RED INTERIOR / LOADED W/ BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, AND MORE!
GREAT FUEL EFFICENT VEHICLE
NEW ARRIVAL AT MADS AUTO SALES @1225 KENNEDY RD,SCARBOROUGH.
FINANCE IT FOR $275 BI-WEEKLY (OAC).
CALL US TODAY AT 647-773-4845 .
Vehicle Features
