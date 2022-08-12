Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota Camry

100,550 KM

Details Description Features

$30,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

Mads Auto Sales

647-773-4845

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Camry

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Camry

XSE

Location

Mads Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

647-773-4845

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$30,995

+ taxes & licensing

100,550KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8974090
  • VIN: 4T1B61HK3JU564105

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 100,550 KM

Vehicle Description

JUST LANDED! MORE PHOTOS COMING!

2018 TOYOTA CAMRY XSE / GREAT CONDITION / NO ACCIDENTS / BEAUTIFUL RED INTERIOR / LOADED W/ BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, AND MORE! 

GREAT FUEL EFFICENT VEHICLE 

NEW ARRIVAL AT MADS AUTO SALES @1225 KENNEDY RD,SCARBOROUGH.

FINANCE IT FOR $275 BI-WEEKLY (OAC).

CALL US TODAY AT 647-773-4845 .

We provide finance for all types of credit, Apply at: https://madsautosales.com/financing/

.***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C

Vehicle can't be plated and derivable on the road (Licensed) if not certified ,The advertised price doesn't include the certification cost,Certification available for six hundred ninety five dollars 

Financing is available on all makes and models - Interest rates are subject to approval by lenders/banks. Please note all financing deals are subject to Lender fees and PPSA charges set out by the lender. In addition, there will be a Dealer Finance Fee of up to $1099.00 (varies based on approvals).

 ,Not far from Etobicoke, Pickering , Ajax, Whitby, Oshawa, queens way, Markham, Toronto, New market, Richmond hill, ThorNhill, Agincourt, Milliken, Malvern and much of the greater Toronto area or GTA.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Steering Wheel Controls
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Sunroof / Moonroof
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Bluetooth
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Telematics
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Blind Spot Monitor

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Mads Auto Sales

2018 Toyota Camry XSE
 100,550 KM
$30,995 + tax & lic
2017 Ford Escape 4WD...
 131,280 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic
2016 GMC Terrain AWD...
 92,300 KM
$21,995 + tax & lic

Email Mads Auto Sales

Mads Auto Sales

Mads Auto Sales

1225 Kennedy Rd Unit B, Scarborough, ON M1P 4Y1

Call Dealer

647-773-XXXX

(click to show)

647-773-4845

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory