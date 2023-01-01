Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

64,156 KM

Details Description Features

Scarboro Mazda

1-877-469-5969

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM Base

2018 Toyota Corolla

iM Base

Location

Scarboro Mazda

2124 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3

1-877-469-5969

64,156KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10355406
  • Stock #: 23453A
  • VIN: JTNKARJE5JJ574654

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 5-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 64,156 KM

Vehicle Description

We Will Buy Your Car Even if You Don’t Buy Ours! All Trade are Welcome.

We are located at 2124 Lawrence Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1R 3A3




This vehicle comes with Safety and full reconditioned by factory trained technicians. We go above and beyond to ensure your new pre-owned vehicle is just right for you!  Here are just some of the advantages of being a part of the Scarboro Mazda family:




- 30 days or 2500 km warranty (safety items)

- Professionally reconditioned vehicles

- $0 Down at Financing Options Available

- Full safety

- Free CarFax report




ONE PRICE THE BEST PRICE! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!

OUR ONE PRICE PRE-OWNED shopping experience is made easier by being 100% upfront and transparent.

OUR KEY POLICY Scarboro Mazda Certified vehicle comes standard with ONE key. We will include any additional keys from previous owner. Additional keys are $250 to $450 each.

Buy a Pre-Owned vehicle from Scarboro Mazda! Proudly serving Scarborough, Markham, Toronto, Thornhill, North York, Oak Ridges, Aurora, Vaughan, Maple, Woodbridge, Ajax, Pickering, Mississauga, Oakville, and all of the greater Toronto area for 28 years!

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
ABS
Back-Up Camera
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Side Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Mirror(s)

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Immobilizer
AM/FM Stereo
Trip Computer
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Floor mats
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Daytime Running Lights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Temporary spare tire

Media / Nav / Comm

MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Intermittent Wipers
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Windows

Rear Defrost

Comfort

Climate Control
A/C
Adjustable Steering Wheel
Multi-Zone A/C

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Automatic Highbeams
Bluetooth Connection
Front collision mitigation
Driver Monitoring

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

