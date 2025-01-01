$18,895+ tax & licensing
2018 Toyota Corolla
LE
Location
Motorspot
1933 Kennedy Rd, Scarborough, ON M1P 2L9
416-272-9700
$18,895
+ taxes & licensing
Used
118,605KM
VIN 2T1BURHE7JC988905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 988905
- Mileage 118,605 KM
Vehicle Description
This 2018 Toyota Corolla LE CVT is a reliable and fuel-efficient sedan perfect for daily driving. Powered by a smooth and efficient engine paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT), it delivers excellent fuel economy of approximately 7.8 L/100 km in the city and 6.0 L/100 km on the highway, providing a comfortable and cost-effective ride. Inside, youll find spacious seating, key features like a backup camera, Bluetooth connectivity, and a user-friendly infotainment system. Known for Toyotas legendary reliability and low maintenance costs, this Corolla LE is an ideal choice for commuters and first-time buyers alike. Dont miss outcontact us today to schedule a test drive!
**Financing:** No matter your credit history, our finance and credit experts are here to help. Whether you're dealing with no credit, bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, we specialize in securing approvals and starting your journey to rebuilding credit. Financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
**Warranty:** Rest assured knowing your vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty. We offer various terms and coverages to suit your needs. Our team is ready to assist you in selecting the right warranty option.
**Pricing:** At Motor Spot, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. Say goodbye to negotiationswe constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to provide you with the best value. Enjoy a hassle-free buying experience with us and avoid paying more elsewhere.
Visit us today or contact our team for more information. Your satisfaction is our priority at Motor Spot!
