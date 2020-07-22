Menu
2018 Toyota Corolla

20,250 KM

$15,990

+ tax & licensing
$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

416-834-6276

2018 Toyota Corolla

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

2018 Toyota Corolla

LE

Location

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$15,990

+ taxes & licensing

20,250KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 5654970
  • Stock #: 722C
  • VIN: 2T1BURHE6JC092384

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 20,250 KM

Vehicle Description

Automatic Sedan, Back-up Camera, Bluetooth, Heated Front Seats, Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Steering, Steering Wheel Mount Volume, Tilt Steering, Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS), Daytime Running Lights, CD Player, AM/FM Stereo, Child Safety Lock, Digital Clock, Front Wheel Drive, Rear Window Defogger, Inside Hood Release. There are no hidden or extra fees only price plus HST and licensing. Please call us @ 416-477-6086 or email: info@mominautosales.ca to book a test drive at 610 Danforth Road, Scarborough, Ontario, M1K 1E7. Please also visit us @ www.mominautosales.ca for more similar vehicles.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Temporary spare tire
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Daytime Running Lights
Warranty Included
Engine Immobilizer
Back-Up Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Lane Keeping Assist

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

Momin Auto Sales Ltd.

610 Danforth Rd, Scarborough, ON M1K 1E7

416-834-6276

Alternate Numbers
416-477-6086
