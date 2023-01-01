2018 Toyota Prius

$27,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 0 5 , 1 2 0 K M Used

Listing ID: 10463388

10463388 Stock #: 074429

074429 VIN: JTDKARFP3J3074429

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 074429

Mileage 105,120 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.