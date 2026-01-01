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2018 Toyota Prius
TECHNOLOGY
2018 Toyota Prius
TECHNOLOGY
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
213,000KM
Excellent Condition
VIN JTDKARFU2J3058230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Champagne
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 213,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Rear Cross Traffic Alert
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Driver's Seat
Power Trunk
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Bluetooth
Satellite Radio
Automatic Headlights
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Seating
Heated Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Comfort
Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control
Warranty
Warranty Available
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
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A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
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$14,995
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A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2018 Toyota Prius