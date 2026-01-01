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2018 Toyota Prius

214,000 KM

Details Features

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing
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2018 Toyota Prius

Touring

Watch This Vehicle
14280029

2018 Toyota Prius

Touring

Location

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9

647-247-7547

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This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,995

+ taxes & licensing

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Used
214,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDKARFU2J3058230

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Variable / CVT
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 214,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Climate Control

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

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* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

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A.S.D. Auto Sales

A.S.D. Auto Sales

2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
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647-247-7547

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$14,995

+ taxes & licensing>

A.S.D. Auto Sales

647-247-7547

2018 Toyota Prius