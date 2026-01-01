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2018 Toyota Prius
Touring
2018 Toyota Prius
Touring
Location
A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
647-247-7547
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$14,995
+ taxes & licensing
Actions
Used
214,000KM
Good Condition
VIN JTDKARFU2J3058230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Interior Colour Beige
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Hybrid
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Variable / CVT
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 214,000 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Daytime Running Lights
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Lane Departure Warning
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Lane Keeping Assist
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Keyless Start
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Navigation System
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Exterior
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Comfort
Climate Control
Seating
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Additional Features
Wheel Locks
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
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A.S.D. Auto Sales
2783 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1M9
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$14,995
+ taxes & licensing>
A.S.D. Auto Sales
647-247-7547
2018 Toyota Prius