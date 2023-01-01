2018 Toyota RAV4

$30,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 1 2 1 , 6 6 9 K M Used

Listing ID: 10403625

10403625 Stock #: 255676

255676 VIN: JTMRJREV4JD255676

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Hybrid

Drive Type All Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 255676

Mileage 121,669 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.