Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>2018 Toyota Rav4 AWD Hybrid LE+ Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Good Service Records! Push Button Start, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist, Dual Climate Control And Much More!</span></div><br /><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span><br></div><div><div><div></div></div><div><div><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span></font></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span></div><div><div><span>------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ </span></div><div></div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div></div>

2018 Toyota RAV4

131,002 KM

Details Description

$28,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid XLE

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 10764242
  2. 10764242
  3. 10764242
  4. 10764242
  5. 10764242
  6. 10764242
  7. 10764242
  8. 10764242
  9. 10764242
  10. 10764242
  11. 10764242
  12. 10764242
  13. 10764242
  14. 10764242
  15. 10764242
  16. 10764242
  17. 10764242
  18. 10764242
  19. 10764242
  20. 10764242
  21. 10764242
  22. 10764242
  23. 10764242
  24. 10764242
  25. 10764242
  26. 10764242
  27. 10764242
Contact Seller

$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
131,002KM
Used
VIN JTMRJREV8JD154706

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Hybrid
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 154706
  • Mileage 131,002 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota Rav4 AWD Hybrid LE+ Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Good Service Records! Push Button Start, Sunroof, Rear View Camera, Lane Departure Assist, Collision Assist, Dual Climate Control And Much More!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

Used 2017 Dodge Charger SXT for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Dodge Charger SXT 155,294 KM $20,895 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Hyundai Sonata GLS for sale in Scarborough, ON
2015 Hyundai Sonata GLS 139,973 KM $13,895 + tax & lic
Used 2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus for sale in Scarborough, ON
2017 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Premium Plus 118,239 KM $20,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$28,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4