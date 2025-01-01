Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD accident-free with excellent service records, this reliable compact SUV is built for everyday driving. Powered by a 2.5L engine with good fuel economy (approximately 10.5L/100km city, 8.3L/100km highway), its efficient and practical. Equipped with a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry, air conditioning, and cruise control. With spacious seating, versatile cargo space, and Toyotas reputation for longevity, this RAV4 LE is a smart, dependable, and well-maintained vehicle for daily life.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Toyota RAV4

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

12725784

2018 Toyota RAV4

LE

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

$18,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
VIN 2T3ZFREV8JW470658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 470658
  • Mileage 0

Vehicle Description

2018 Toyota RAV4 LE FWD accident-free with excellent service records, this reliable compact SUV is built for everyday driving. Powered by a 2.5L engine with good fuel economy (approximately 10.5L/100km city, 8.3L/100km highway), its efficient and practical. Equipped with a rearview camera, Bluetooth connectivity, keyless entry, air conditioning, and cruise control. With spacious seating, versatile cargo space, and Toyotas reputation for longevity, this RAV4 LE is a smart, dependable, and well-maintained vehicle for daily life.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On

Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

$18,495

Motorspot

416-272-9700

2018 Toyota RAV4