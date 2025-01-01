Menu
The 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is an accident-free SUV that combines reliability, efficiency, and comfort in a versatile package. It features a well-appointed interior with a power sunroof, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and a touchscreen display with Bluetooth and backup camera. Toyotas advanced safety systems, including lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision safety, provide added confidence on every drive. With fuel economy of 10.5L/100km in the city and 8.3L/100km on the highway, the RAV4 XLE AWD delivers practicality, capability, and long-lasting value, making it one of the most trusted SUVs in its class.

Available Now at Octane Used Cars!

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4

Call us today to book a test drive!

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Dark Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 734928
  • Mileage 149,650 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Toyota RAV4 XLE AWD is an accident-free SUV that combines reliability, efficiency, and comfort in a versatile package. It features a well-appointed interior with a power sunroof, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, and a touchscreen display with Bluetooth and backup camera. Toyotas advanced safety systems, including lane departure alert, adaptive cruise control, and pre-collision safety, provide added confidence on every drive. With fuel economy of 10.5L/100km in the city and 8.3L/100km on the highway, the RAV4 XLE AWD delivers practicality, capability, and long-lasting value, making it one of the most trusted SUVs in its class.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book a test drive!--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

