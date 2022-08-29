Menu
2018 Toyota RAV4

51,210 KM

Details Features

$25,999

+ tax & licensing
$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

11Motors

905-587-0911

2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

FWD LE

2018 Toyota RAV4

FWD LE

Location

11Motors

2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4

905-587-0911

Certification icon

Certified + E-Tested

This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.

$25,999

+ taxes & licensing

51,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9177940
  VIN: 2T3ZFREV3JW434523

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 51,210 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection

