$25,999+ tax & licensing
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
2018 Toyota RAV4
2018 Toyota RAV4
FWD LE
2872 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1M 1N4
Certified + E-Tested
This vehicle is Safety Certified and E-Tested.
$25,999
+ taxes & licensing
51,210KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- VIN: 2T3ZFREV3JW434523
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 51,210 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Locks
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Knee Air Bag
Bluetooth Connection
