$30,895
+ taxes & licensing
Octane Used Cars
877-777-6217
2018 Toyota RAV4
Hybrid Hybrid AWD SE
Location
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4
877-777-6217
$30,895
+ taxes & licensing
121,358KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9899441
- Stock #: 157911
- VIN: JTMJJREV6JD157911
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Blue
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 121,358 KM
Vehicle Description
LEATHER - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - PUSH START - KEYLESS ENTRY - LANE KEEPING ASSIST- BLIND SPOT ALERT - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - POWER TRUNK - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE - CLEAN CARFAX
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?
Vehicle Features
Safety
Traction Control
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Windows
Sunroof
Interior
Adaptive Cruise Control
Seating
Leather Interior
Additional Features
2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Remote / Keyless Entry
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4