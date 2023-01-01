Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2018 Toyota RAV4

121,358 KM

Details Description Features

$30,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$30,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota RAV4

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid AWD SE

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota RAV4

Hybrid Hybrid AWD SE

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

  1. 9899441
  2. 9899441
  3. 9899441
  4. 9899441
  5. 9899441
  6. 9899441
  7. 9899441
  8. 9899441
  9. 9899441
  10. 9899441
  11. 9899441
  12. 9899441
  13. 9899441
  14. 9899441
  15. 9899441
  16. 9899441
  17. 9899441
  18. 9899441
  19. 9899441
  20. 9899441
  21. 9899441
  22. 9899441
  23. 9899441
  24. 9899441
  25. 9899441
  26. 9899441
  27. 9899441
Contact Seller

$30,895

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
121,358KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9899441
  • Stock #: 157911
  • VIN: JTMJJREV6JD157911

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 121,358 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 TOYOTA RAV4 HYBRID AWD SE
LEATHER - NAVIGATION - SUNROOF - PUSH START - KEYLESS ENTRY - LANE KEEPING ASSIST- BLIND SPOT ALERT - LANE KEEPING ASSIST - POWER TRUNK - HEATED SEATS - ACCIDENT FREE - CLEAN CARFAX

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Safety

Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Windows

Sunroof

Interior

Adaptive Cruise Control

Seating

Leather Interior

Additional Features

2 keys
TOUCHSCREEN
Remote / Keyless Entry
Nav / Navigation Package
Blind Spot Monitor / Inidicators
Backup / Rear View Camera
Clear Carproof or Carfax

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Octane Used Cars

2018 Mercedes-Benz C...
 70,074 KM
$33,895 + tax & lic
2016 Nissan Rogue S ...
 144,206 KM
$15,895 + tax & lic
2015 Land Rover LR2 ...
 125,944 KM
$15,895 + tax & lic

Email Octane Used Cars

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

877-777-XXXX

(click to show)

877-777-6217

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory