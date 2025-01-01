Menu
Account
Sign In
<div><span>The 2018 Toyota Sienna LE 8-passenger is an accident-free, family-friendly minivan that offers ample space and comfort for all your passengers. With seating for up to 8, this Sienna is perfect for larger families or road trips. It features a smooth 3.5L V6 engine, ensuring a reliable and efficient ride. Inside, youll enjoy a spacious interior with premium cloth seating, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a user-friendly touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity. The Sienna LE also comes equipped with advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera, making every drive safer and more convenient. Whether its daily commutes or weekend getaways, this 2018 Toyota Sienna is the perfect choice for families on the go.</span><span><br /></span></div><div><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4</span></font></div><div><font color=#242424 face=Segoe UI, Segoe UI Web (West European), Segoe UI, -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, Roboto, Helvetica Neue, sans-serif><span>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</span></font><br /></div><div><div><span>CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.</span><br /></div></div><div><div><div>--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------</div></div><div><span>PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?</span></div></div>

2018 Toyota Sienna

156,175 KM

Details Description

$23,895

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger

Watch This Vehicle
12263059

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE 8-Passenger

Location

Motorspot

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
156,175KM
VIN 5TDKZ3DC7JS951492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Mileage 156,175 KM

Vehicle Description

The 2018 Toyota Sienna LE 8-passenger is an accident-free, family-friendly minivan that offers ample space and comfort for all your passengers. With seating for up to 8, this Sienna is perfect for larger families or road trips. It features a smooth 3.5L V6 engine, ensuring a reliable and efficient ride. Inside, youll enjoy a spacious interior with premium cloth seating, tri-zone automatic climate control, and a user-friendly touchscreen with Bluetooth connectivity. The Sienna LE also comes equipped with advanced safety features such as blind-spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alert, and a rearview camera, making every drive safer and more convenient. Whether it's daily commutes or weekend getaways, this 2018 Toyota Sienna is the perfect choice for families on the go.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We are located at 1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Motorspot

Used 2018 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Ultimate AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2018 Hyundai Tucson 1.6T Ultimate AWD 144,460 KM $17,895 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Toyota RAV4 LE AWD 83,654 KM $27,495 + tax & lic
Used 2019 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 AWD for sale in Scarborough, ON
2019 Infiniti Q50 Red Sport 400 AWD 68,468 KM $29,895 + tax & lic

Email Motorspot

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Motorspot

Motorspot

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

Call Dealer

416-272-XXXX

(click to show)

416-272-9700

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$23,895

+ taxes & licensing

Motorspot

416-272-9700

Contact Seller
2018 Toyota Sienna