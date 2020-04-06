2018 Toyota Sienna

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6
416-292-1171
+ taxes & licensing
Reverse Cam, Touch Screen, Dual Zone Auto AC, Lane Departure Assist, and more.
NO MONEY DOWN $96/week (only 4.99% APR for 84 months, O.A.C*). Comes with lots of features that are perfect for a large family.
Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.
Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.
We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.
This 7 seats passenger van (FWD)comes with
>Rear Camera
>Rubber floor mats
>Driver power seats
>Heated mirrors
>Dual zone auto temperature
>Heated seats and mirrors
>Auto rear temperature control
>Power mirrors and windows
>Blind spot mirror
>Remote control rear doors
>8” Screen
>Bluetooth
>Cruise control
>Pre-collision assist
>Lane Departure assist
>ECT Power
>Auto head lights
>Traction on/off
>Auto door locks
>Infotainment apps
>Voice activated system
>Valet mode
>Front airbags
>Eco mode
>Alumn wheels
*PREVIOUSLY DAILY RENTAL
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.
4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6