Menu
Account
Sign In

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE| SCREEN| REMOTE CTRL REAR DOORS|AUTO TEMP

Watch This Vehicle

2018 Toyota Sienna

LE| SCREEN| REMOTE CTRL REAR DOORS|AUTO TEMP

Location

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

416-292-1171

  1. 4872609
  2. 4872609
  3. 4872609
  4. 4872609
  5. 4872609
  6. 4872609
  7. 4872609
  8. 4872609
  9. 4872609
  10. 4872609
  11. 4872609
  12. 4872609
  13. 4872609
  14. 4872609
  15. 4872609
  16. 4872609
  17. 4872609
  18. 4872609
  19. 4872609
  20. 4872609
  21. 4872609
  22. 4872609
  23. 4872609
  24. 4872609
Contact Seller

$28,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 42,058KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 4872609
  • Stock #: A4147
  • VIN: 5TDKZ3DC2JS959077
Exterior Colour
White
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Minivan / Van
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
7
Reverse Cam, Touch Screen, Dual Zone Auto AC, Lane Departure Assist, and more.

NO MONEY DOWN $96/week (only 4.99% APR for 84 months, O.A.C*). Comes with lots of features that are perfect for a large family.

Interested? The dealership will deliver this vehicle to your home. Text us at 855-931-2794 to know more about our online shopping option.

Have a trade in? The dealer is still accepting trade-ins and will give you the best possible value in the market.

We have 100+ unadvertised used vehicles in excellent condition. Visit https://eastcourtfordlincoln.com/pre-owned-inventory/ to check them out.


This 7 seats passenger van (FWD)comes with

>Rear Camera
>Rubber floor mats
>Driver power seats
>Heated mirrors
>Dual zone auto temperature
>Heated seats and mirrors
>Auto rear temperature control 
>Power mirrors and windows
>Blind spot mirror
>Remote control rear doors
>8” Screen
>Bluetooth
>Cruise control
>Pre-collision assist
>Lane Departure assist
>ECT Power
>Auto head lights
>Traction on/off
>Auto door locks
>Infotainment apps
>Voice activated system
>Valet mode
>Front airbags
>Eco mode
>Alumn wheels

*PREVIOUSLY DAILY RENTAL

Powertrain
  • Front Wheel Drive

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From East Court Ford Lincoln

2018 Dodge Grand Car...
 51,871 KM
$22,999 + tax & lic
2018 Toyota Sienna L...
 42,058 KM
$28,999 + tax & lic
2016 Mercedes-Benz C...
 61,694 KM
$23,999 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

This dealer offers remote buying options!
E-Sign Documents
Local Test Drive Delivery
Local Delivery
Find out More

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

East Court Ford Lincoln

East Court Ford Lincoln

4700 Sheppard Ave East, Scarborough, ON M1S 3V6

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory

Call Dealer

416-292-XXXX

(click to show)

416-292-1171

Send A Message