2018 Volkswagen Atlas

168,452 KM

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE V6 4MOTION

13053779

2018 Volkswagen Atlas

HIGHLINE V6 4MOTION

Location

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3

877-777-6217

Logo_NoBadges

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing

Used
168,452KM
VIN 1V2MR2CA7JC506902

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 506902
  • Mileage 168,452 KM

Accident-free 2018 Volkswagen Atlas Highline 3.6L 4MOTION a spacious 7-passenger SUV that combines German engineering, comfort, and all-weather capability. Powered by a 3.6L V6 engine with automatic transmission and 4MOTION all-wheel drive, it delivers smooth power and confident handling. Features include leather seats, heated front seats, panoramic sunroof, power liftgate, push-button start, navigation, and a touchscreen with Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, Bluetooth, and USB connectivity. With its refined interior, advanced safety features, and Volkswagens solid build quality, the Atlas Highline offers the perfect mix of practicality and luxury for family driving.
Available Now at Octane Used Cars!
1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y4
Call us today to book your test drive!
CERTIFICATION
All our vehicles go through a comprehensive safety inspection that exceeds industry standards. Certification includes a full inspection, oil change, and professional detailing before delivery. Please note vehicles are not drivable if not certified and not e-tested. A certification package is available for $699. Trade-ins welcome. Taxes and licensing extra.
FINANCING
Good credit, bad credit, or no credit we can help. Whether youre new to Canada, dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections, our finance team can get you approved and on the road quickly. Instant approvals are available, with flexible plans tailored to your needs. Please note financing deals are subject to an admin fee.
WARRANTY
This Atlas Highline 3.6L 4MOTION qualifies for an extended warranty with multiple terms and coverage options available. Our team can help you choose the plan that best fits your needs.
PRICE

At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair, transparent, no-haggle pricing. We constantly monitor the market to keep our vehicles priced below average, saving you time and money. Skip the stress of negotiating get the best deal upfront with a no-pressure buying experience.

Fog Lights

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Child Safety Locks

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Driver Side Airbag
Theft Deterrent/Alarm
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

Octane Used Cars

1850 Lawrence Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y3
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

877-777-XXXX

877-777-6217

$20,895

+ taxes & licensing>

Octane Auto | Car Loans Toronto

877-777-6217

2018 Volkswagen Atlas