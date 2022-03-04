Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

81,667 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline

2018 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

81,667KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8496760
  • Stock #: P7904
  • VIN: 3VWG17AU9JM276310

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P7904
  • Mileage 81,667 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

