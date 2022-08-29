Menu
2018 Volkswagen Golf

10,610 KM

Details Features

$27,975

$27,975
+ tax & licensing
$27,975

+ taxes & licensing

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

2018 Volkswagen Golf

2018 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline

2018 Volkswagen Golf

1.8 TSI Comfortline

Location

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$27,975

+ taxes & licensing

10,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 9318448
  • Stock #: P7997
  • VIN: 3VWG17AU3JM293958

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # P7997
  • Mileage 10,610 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

The Humberview Group

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

