$27,975+ tax & licensing
$27,975
+ taxes & licensing
The Humberview Group
416-291-6456
2018 Volkswagen Golf
2018 Volkswagen Golf
1.8 TSI Comfortline
Location
The Humberview Group
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
416-291-6456
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$27,975
+ taxes & licensing
10,610KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 9318448
- Stock #: P7997
- VIN: 3VWG17AU3JM293958
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P7997
- Mileage 10,610 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
Front Wheel Drive
CD Player
6 Speed Automatic
The Humberview Group
Volkswagen MidTown Toronto
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4