2018 Volkswagen Passat

$22,895 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 8 2 , 8 3 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10244361

10244361 Stock #: 019180

019180 VIN: 1VWAA7A30JC019180

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # 019180

Mileage 82,833 KM

Vehicle Features Power Options Power Windows Interior Cruise Control HEATED FRONT SEATS Safety Child Safety Locks Convenience Telescopic Steering Wheel Additional Features Driver Side Airbag Anti-lock Brakes / ABS Passenger Front Airbag Off/On Lumbar Seat Adjustment

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.