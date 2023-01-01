Menu
2018 Volkswagen Passat

82,833 KM

Details Description Features

$22,895

+ tax & licensing
$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2018 Volkswagen Passat

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

2018 Volkswagen Passat

Trendline

Location

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$22,895

+ taxes & licensing

82,833KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10244361
  • Stock #: 019180
  • VIN: 1VWAA7A30JC019180

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 019180
  • Mileage 82,833 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volkswagen Passat Trendline+ Accident-Free! In Great Condition! Automatic Transmission, Rear View Camera, Dual Climate Control, Heated Seats, Alloy Wheels And Much More!
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Octane Used Cars is open by appointments. Our address is 4614 Kingston Road Scarborough Ontario Canada.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------CERTIFICATION: Have your new pre-owned vehicle certified by Octane Used Cars! We offer a full safety inspection exceeding industry standard including oil change, and professional detailing prior to delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. All trade-ins are welcome. Taxes and licensing are extra.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Bankruptcy? Consumer proposal? Collections? You don't need good credit to finance a vehicle. Bad credit is usually good enough. Give our finance and credit experts a chance to get you approved and start rebuilding credit today! Financing deals are subjected to Admin fee. On-the-spot financing and instant approvals.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------WARRANTY: This vehicle qualifies for an extended warranty with different terms and coverages available. Don't forget to ask for help choosing the right one for you.
----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------PRICE: We believe everyone deserves to get the best price possible on their new pre-owned vehicle without having to go through uncomfortable negotiations. By constantly monitoring the market and adjusting our prices below the market average you can buy confidently knowing you are getting the best price possible! No-haggle pricing. No pressure. Why pay more somewhere else?

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows

Interior

Cruise Control
HEATED FRONT SEATS

Safety

Child Safety Locks

Convenience

Telescopic Steering Wheel

Additional Features

Driver Side Airbag
Anti-lock Brakes / ABS
Passenger Front Airbag Off/On
Lumbar Seat Adjustment

