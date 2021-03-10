Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

137,036 KM

$18,988

+ tax & licensing
$18,988

+ taxes & licensing

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

7 PASS | CLEAN CARFAX | CAM | CAR PLAY | 4 NEW SNOW TIRES* |

2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

7 PASS | CLEAN CARFAX | CAM | CAR PLAY | 4 NEW SNOW TIRES* |

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

137,036KM
Used
  • Stock #: 3650
  • VIN: 3VV1B7AX6JM102549

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 3650
  • Mileage 137,036 KM

VOLKWAGEN  INSPECTION AND APPROVAL AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!!


***CARFAX VERIFIED AND AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST*** AUTO,


BLUE OVER GREY INT, A\C, PM, PDL, 7 PASS,  AIR CONDITIONING, CRUISE CTRL, CLIMATE CONTROL,TILT WHEEL,  BAKC UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH , TRACTION CONTROL AND MORE! ONLY 137,036 KM!


** ALL VEHICLES WE SELL ARE DERIVABLE AFTER CERTIFICATION PLEASE SEE DEALER FOR DETAILS


** CERTIFICATION IS AVAILABLE FOR SIX HUNDRED AND NINETY FIVE DOLLARS.


***FINANCING AVAILABLE**DEFERRAL OPTION AVAILABLE UP TO 6 MONTHS (NO PAYMENTS FOR 6 MONTHS)**INTEREST NOT INCLUDED IN DEFERRAL & EXTRA SUBJECT TO O.A.C


** OPTIONAL 4 NEW SNOW TIRES FOR 199 PLUS TAX.***

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Digital clock
Rear Window Defroster
BACKUP CAMERA
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

Canadian Fine Motors

1882 Lawrence Ave. East, Scarborough, ON M1R 2Y5

647-686-7808

