2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

55,433 KM

Details Features

$31,995

+ tax & licensing
The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

COMFORTLINE

The Humberview Group

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

55,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Listing ID: 8458707
  • Stock #: P7895
  • VIN: 3VV2B7AX8JM154835

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 55,433 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

The Humberview Group

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

416-291-6456

