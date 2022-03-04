$31,995+ tax & licensing
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan
COMFORTLINE
Location
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
55,433KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8458707
- VIN: 3VV2B7AX8JM154835
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Orange
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Stock # P7895
- Mileage 55,433 KM
Vehicle Features
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic
The Humberview Group
Volkswagen MidTown Toronto
3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4