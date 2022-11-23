Menu
2018 Volkswagen Tiguan

54,953 KM

The Humberview Group

416-291-6456

Highline

Location

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

54,953KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
  • Stock #: W3430A
  • VIN: 3VV4B7AX1JM200658

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 54,953 KM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
4 Wheel disk brakes
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Tachometer
Compass
Navigation System
Power Steering
AWD
8 speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Volkswagen MidTown Toronto

3450 Sheppard Ave E, Scarborough, ON M1T 3K4

