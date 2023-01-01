Menu
2018 Volvo XC90 Inscription Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! Good Service Records! Equipped LEATHER PACKAGE, VISION PACKAGE, CLIMATE PACKAGE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, Park Assist Pilot & Front Park Assist, Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Surround View Camera, Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert, Retractable Rear-view Mirrors And Much More! 

------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.

CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.

FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Dont worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.

WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.

PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You dont have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

2018 Volvo XC90

112,020 KM

$33,895

+ tax & licensing
2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription

2018 Volvo XC90

T6 Inscription

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

877-777-6217

$33,895

+ taxes & licensing

112,020KM
Used
VIN YV4A22PL7J1199552

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Brown
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # 199552
  • Mileage 112,020 KM

Vehicle Description

2018 Volvo XC90 Inscription Accident-Free! Ontario Vehicle! Good Service Records! Equipped LEATHER PACKAGE, VISION PACKAGE, CLIMATE PACKAGE, CONVENIENCE PACKAGE, Park Assist Pilot & Front Park Assist, Pilot Assist - Semi Autonomous Drive System w/ Adaptive Cruise Control, 360 Surround View Camera, Blind Spot Information System & Cross Traffic Alert, Retractable Rear-view Mirrors And Much More!
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Welcome to Octane Used Cars! We operate by appointments and are located at 4614 Kingston Road, Scarborough, Ontario, Canada.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ CERTIFICATION: Get your pre-owned vehicle certified with us! Our full safety inspection goes beyond industry standards, including an oil change and professional detailing before delivery. Vehicles are not drivable, if not certified and not e-tested, a certification package is available for $699. We welcome trade-ins, and taxes and licensing are extra.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ FINANCING: No credit? New to the country? Dealing with bankruptcy, consumer proposal, or collections? Don't worry! Our finance and credit experts can help you get approved and start rebuilding your credit. Bad credit is usually good enough for financing. Please note that financing deals are subject to an Admin fee, and we offer on-the-spot financing with instant approvals.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ WARRANTY: This vehicle is eligible for an extended warranty, and we have various terms and coverages available. Feel free to ask for assistance in choosing the right one for your needs.------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------ PRICE: At Octane Used Cars, we believe in fair and transparent pricing. You don't have to endure uncomfortable negotiations with us. We constantly monitor the market and adjust our prices below the market average to offer you the best possible price. Enjoy a no-haggle, no-pressure buying experience with us! Why pay more elsewhere?

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

Octane Used Cars

4614 Kingston Rd, Scarborough, ON M1E 2P4

$33,895

+ taxes & licensing

Octane Used Cars

877-777-6217

2018 Volvo XC90